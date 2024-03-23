Medical Truth Podcast
Unmasking the Medical Debt Crisis: Strategies for Navigating Insurance and Healthcare Costs
Medical Truth Podcast Exclusive Interview with Retired Insurance Broker and Author Robert Hertz
Mar 23, 2024
Medical Truth Podcast
Clarifying The Confusion With the World Health Organization Treaties vs. Amendments vs. Agenda 2030- Continued interview With James Roguski
Are global health initiatives purely about safeguarding humanity, or do shadows of ulterior motives lurk beneath their surface?
Mar 20, 2024
Medical Truth Podcast
Part I Navigating the Threat to Sovereignty: The WHO's Overreach and the Dangers of New Health Regulations – Interview with James Roguski
Unlock the secrets of global health governance that could reshape your fundamental rights and freedoms as James Roguski returns to the Medical Truth…
Mar 18, 2024
Medical Truth Podcast
Stop The Shot! Confronting the Dangers of the COVID Vaccine and Government Overreach –Interview with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Watch and listen to this exclusive interview with Dr. Joseph Sansone on the Medical Truth Podcast as he discusses how he submitted a Writ of Mandamus to…
Mar 12, 2024
Medical Truth Podcast
February 2024
Exposing Pfizer's Clinical Trial Secrets and the Myocarditis Risk to Young Athletes - A Crucial Discussion with Dr. Flowers on the Medical…
The veil has been lifted on Pfizer's clinical trial documents, and the findings are more unsettling than we could have imagined.
Feb 27, 2024
Medical Truth Podcast
One Doctor's Discovery (Precipitin) About the COVID Vaccine That the Experts Are Hiding-Joseph Y. Lee, M.D.
Could our very understanding of COVID-19 and its vaccines be rooted in misconceptions?
Feb 20, 2024
Medical Truth Podcast
Unveiling the Truth Behind Health Data and Vaccine Narratives – A Quest for Transparency with John Beaudoin
Have you ever questioned the statistics that shape our public health narratives?
Feb 12, 2024
Medical Truth Podcast
10 - Contagious and Deadly Diseases from Illegal Immigration!
Since the Biden administration took over in 2021, the number of illegal immigrants has more than doubled to well over 10 million encounters with Customs…
Feb 7, 2024
Medical Truth Podcast
Breaking News: Shocking Revelation About Future mRNA Vaccines!
Dr. William Makis is a Radiological Oncologist who diligently reports vaccine injury and death; in this episode of the Medical Truth Podcast, he reveals…
Feb 7, 2024
Medical Truth Podcast
The Hidden Forces Behind Climate Engineering An Insightful Discussion with Jim Lee
Jim Lee is a devoted Investigative Journalist reporting the truth about geoengineering, weather modification, and pollution in an easy-to-understand and…
Feb 7, 2024
Medical Truth Podcast
The Hidden Forces Behind Climate Engineering An Insightful Discussion with Jim Lee
Jim Lee is a devoted Investigative Journalist reporting the truth about geoengineering, weather modification, and pollution in an easy-to-understand and…
