Jim Lee is a devoted Investigative Journalist reporting the truth about geoengineering, weather modification, and pollution in an easy-to-understand and relatable way. He testified at the EPA's hearing on aviation pollution in August 2015, lectured at Ed Griffin's conference Global Warming: An Inconvenient Lie in December 2016, interviewed scientists at the American Meteorological Society's 21st Conference on Planned and Inadvertent Weather Modification in 2018, and his research has been referenced on many prominent websites, including the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), Canadian Geophysical Union, MIT, Harvard, and the United Nations. His website, www.ClimateViewer.com, and ClimateViewer News, feature thousands of references, timeline events, and newspapers and journals. You can monitor live weather, satellites, earthquakes, fires, and more in real-time and view maps only found on ClimateViewer Maps!
Medical Truth Podcast is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
For Current and Previous Podcast Episodes, Show Notes, and Videos go to www.MedicalTruthPodcast.comYou can also find the Medical Truth Podcast on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Rumble, as well as all the major podcast platforms such as Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Amazon Music, iHeart, and Podchaser
"Climate Engineering"= "Children playing with loaded weapons"
From a baseline of complete ignorance, Humanity exhibits the traits of Moronic incompetence.
This is like throwing assorted chemical together in an attempt to either: Make things go Bang, or alternatively create gold? The results are completely random and accidental because we don't even fully understand the current processes.
By even making such attempts, our societal "Leaders" disqualify themselves from any decision making positions. They provide no evidence for the benefits of the Experiments being carried out?
If "Climatic Stability" is the goal, Move to Mars. Nothing has changed there in a Billion years.
Jim Lee has lost a lot of credibility by claiming all of the spraying is due to fuel additives. He has become a "Mick West" light. Elana Freeland has disowned him and Cliff Carnicom's data (a real scientist) supports chemtrails as aerosol spraying from planes. Notice how Jim refused to give a straight answer to Edigio's chemtrail question to rant on fuels. Jim Lee also ignores the work of another real scientist - J Marvin Herndon, PhD who's research was so good the CIA had the papers taken down just like they did with the Covid researchers. So the censorship was rampant long before Covid.