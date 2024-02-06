Jim Lee is a devoted Investigative Journalist reporting the truth about geoengineering, weather modification, and pollution in an easy-to-understand and relatable way. He testified at the EPA's hearing on aviation pollution in August 2015, lectured at Ed Griffin's conference Global Warming: An Inconvenient Lie in December 2016, interviewed scientists at the American Meteorological Society's 21st Conference on Planned and Inadvertent Weather Modification in 2018, and his research has been referenced on many prominent websites, including the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), Canadian Geophysical Union, MIT, Harvard, and the United Nations. His website, www.ClimateViewer.com, and ClimateViewer News, feature thousands of references, timeline events, and newspapers and journals. You can monitor live weather, satellites, earthquakes, fires, and more in real-time and view maps only found on ClimateViewer Maps!

Share

Leave a comment

For Current and Previous Podcast Episodes, Show Notes, and Videos go to www.MedicalTruthPodcast.comYou can also find the Medical Truth Podcast on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Rumble, as well as all the major podcast platforms such as Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Amazon Music, iHeart, and Podchaser